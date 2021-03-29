Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for KB Home in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

NYSE KBH opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KB Home by 178.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

