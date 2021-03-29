Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74).

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 204.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

