Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.49 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $309.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.