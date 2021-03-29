Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.