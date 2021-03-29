Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lui expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sino Biopharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SBMFF opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

