Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$4.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$652.07 million and a P/E ratio of -87.55. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

