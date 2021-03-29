Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (ALIZY, AVIR, AYLA, AYTU, BANR, BKGFY, BMRC, BZZUY, CPWHF, CS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 29th:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €284.00 ($334.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

