Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (ALIZY, AVIR, AYLA, AYTU, BANR, BKGFY, BMRC, BZZUY, CPWHF, CS)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 29th:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €284.00 ($334.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

