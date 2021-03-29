Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $6.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.63 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

