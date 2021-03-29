Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00004910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $87.50 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.46 or 0.03145961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.18 or 0.00338588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.23 or 0.00900748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00407527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00357064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021341 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,217,925 coins and its circulating supply is 30,914,203 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

