Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $10.29 on Monday, reaching $248.71. 1,318,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,936. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day moving average of $246.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

