Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $765.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.