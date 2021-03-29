Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$32.02 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Essity AB has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

