Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $945,252.46 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $945,252.46 and approximately $44,276.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 158.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.44 or 0.03131115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,394,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,365,012 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

