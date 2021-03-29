ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $68,825.30 and $3.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.17 or 0.00616932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,877,094 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,993 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.