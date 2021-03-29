ETNA Network (ETNA) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 24 Hours

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $777,913.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,413,351 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

