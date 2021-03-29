EUNOMIA (ENTS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One EUNOMIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNOMIA has a total market cap of $188,746.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded 105.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00059310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00219225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.29 or 0.00957910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029429 BTC.

About EUNOMIA

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EUNOMIA is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official website is ent.zone

EUNOMIA Coin Trading

