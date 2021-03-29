Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $9.84 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

