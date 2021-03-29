Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Position Cut by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eventbrite worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

