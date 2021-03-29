EventChain Price Hits $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $787,757.97 and $27,145.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

