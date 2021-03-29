Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.
NYSE:BDN opened at $13.29 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
