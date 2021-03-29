Everest Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.79 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 67.8% against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $133.28 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.90 or 0.00960905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029521 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

