Everex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.02 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $25.24 million and $6.02 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

