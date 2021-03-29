Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Evergy worth $124,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.