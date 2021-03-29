Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Everi worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $8,784,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Everi by 6,631.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

