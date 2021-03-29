Everipedia Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $293.18 million and $40.74 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,934,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,593,095 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.