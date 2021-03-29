ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.18

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006090 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00246638 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029932 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001952 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.