Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

