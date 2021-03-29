EXMR FDN (EXMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,022.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $28,139.48 and approximately $13,022.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.17 or 0.00616932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023845 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

