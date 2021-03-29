ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 33,997 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

