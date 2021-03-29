ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 49,793 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 144.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.