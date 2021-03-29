ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 5,745 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $32,802,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $39,062,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PVH by 13,268.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $101.90 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.