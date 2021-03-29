ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,028 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $671.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $784.48 and a 200 day moving average of $733.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.50 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

