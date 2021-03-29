ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 12,260 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 293.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.