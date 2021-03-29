ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 18,667 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 710.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of eHealth worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.