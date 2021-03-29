ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 44,652 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 537.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

