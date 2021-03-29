ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

