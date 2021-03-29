ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,541.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,416. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

