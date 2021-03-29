ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,760,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $147.06 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.