ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $25.09 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

