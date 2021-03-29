ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

