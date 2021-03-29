ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 390.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $261.31 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.77.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

