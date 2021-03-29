ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.