ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

