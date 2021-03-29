ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 45.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

ALL opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

