ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.56 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $202.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

