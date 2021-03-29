ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.62 Million in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after acquiring an additional 224,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.