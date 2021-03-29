ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.62 Million in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Grupo Financiero Galicia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGAL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 291,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

