ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.69 Million in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR opened at $55.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.