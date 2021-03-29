ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -6.70.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

