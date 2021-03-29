ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sumo Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $8,619,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $18.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,113 shares of company stock worth $10,679,397 in the last three months.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

